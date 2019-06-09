Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sharonville VFW Post
Cincinnati - Dennis Riddle, devoted husband and father. 26 year Air Force Veteran, fisherman, pool player, and faithful blood donor. Preceded in death by parents Freeman and Della and 3 siblings. Survived by wife of 59 years

Carol (McLaughlin) and 2 children, Gary and Cathy (Scott Southworth). Also survived by a host of family and friends.

As a final act of service, Dennis donated his body to University of Cincinnati Medical School. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 16 2-5 pm at the Sharonville VFW Post.

Remembrances made to Matthew 25 Ministries would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
