Davis Watkins Cremation Center & Funeral Service
9561 Us Hwy 98 W
Miramar Beach, FL 32550
(850) 842-4355
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Keeney Residence
1461 Baytowne Ave. E
Sandestin, FL
Dennis Roberts Keeney


1941 - 2019
Dennis Roberts Keeney Obituary
Dennis Roberts Keeney

Sandestin, FL - Dennis Roberts Keeney, 77, of Sandestin, Florida, passed away on June 26th. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, with whom he shared 29 wonderful years of marriage. He will forever be cherished in the lives of his 5 children: Kevin (Theresa), Kyle (Jennifer), Krey (Becky), Kevin (Christie), and Donald (Kristen); his 11 grandchildren: Katherine, Sean, Lily, Julia, Caroline, Dylan, DJ, Sydney, Will, Anna, and Chris; his 2 siblings: Wilma Wright and Ray Keeney; and his sister-in-law: Dona Badgett.

A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held in Sandestin at 1461 Baytowne Ave. E, on Sunday, June 30, at 2:00pm. A service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky will be held on July 6 at 1:00pm with a public reception to follow at Fort Mitchell Country Club from 3:00-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dennis Keeney to the Shepherd Spine Center in Atlanta.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
