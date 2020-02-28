|
|
Dennis Salo
Dennis L Salo, passed away peacefully after fighting heart disease for the past 16 years on February 24, 2020 with his wife by his side. Per his request, there will be no service or funeral. He will be interred with full military honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to LSSU Fund, Lake Superior State University (650 W. Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783). Condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020