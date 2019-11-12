Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Slattery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Slattery

Add a Memory
Dennis Slattery Obituary
Dennis Slattery

Westerville - Dennis J. Slattery, beloved husband for 41 years to Maxine (nee Flynn) Slattery. Devoted father of Jamie (Keith) Shrager, Ryan (Karri) Slattery, Tess Slattery and Kate (Todd) Shrager. Loving Papa of Madison, Macie, Makenna, Ronin, Lilli, James and Alex. Brother of Michael (Lisa) Slattery, Connie (Steve) Zimmerman and Nancy (Mark Sauer) Slattery. Preceded in death by his parents James and Jean Slattery, his siblings; Terry, Stephen and Kevin Slattery, Kathy Dollenmeyer, Timothy and Patrick Slattery. Dennis passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (November 14) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. on Friday (November 15) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43210. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -