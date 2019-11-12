|
Dennis Slattery
Westerville - Dennis J. Slattery, beloved husband for 41 years to Maxine (nee Flynn) Slattery. Devoted father of Jamie (Keith) Shrager, Ryan (Karri) Slattery, Tess Slattery and Kate (Todd) Shrager. Loving Papa of Madison, Macie, Makenna, Ronin, Lilli, James and Alex. Brother of Michael (Lisa) Slattery, Connie (Steve) Zimmerman and Nancy (Mark Sauer) Slattery. Preceded in death by his parents James and Jean Slattery, his siblings; Terry, Stephen and Kevin Slattery, Kathy Dollenmeyer, Timothy and Patrick Slattery. Dennis passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (November 14) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. on Friday (November 15) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43210. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019