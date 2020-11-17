1/1
Dennis Summey Flynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Summey Flynn

Walton - Dennis Summey Flynn, age 81, of Walton, KY, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a self-employed General Contractor and Master Electrician, a member of Walton Christian Church, and a U.S. Army Veteran. Over the years, Dennis worked on numerous residential and commercial projects and was well known for his craftsmanship and work ethic. When he wasn't working, Dennis enjoyed camping, going to bluegrass festivals, watching RFD TV, and watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He is survived by his wife, Mollie Joella Sleet Flynn; sons, Kevin Flynn (Becky) and Timothy Flynn; grandchildren, Rockie Kendall (Stephanie) and Hannah Flynn; great grandchildren, Addison, Audrey, Meredith, and Kimberly; siblings, Lynnelle Flynn Ryan (Bob) and Kathleen Flynn-Barnett; Nephews, Nieces and Great Nephews and Nieces, Dr. Hank Sleet (wife- Amy, children- Abbey, Jack & Luke), Sarah Sleet, Kyle Barnett (wife- Kate, children- Ruby, Mae, James, & Rose), Keith Ryan (wife- Beth, children- Colin, Liam, Shane, Madelynn), Brian Barnett (wife- Stef, children- William & Henry) and Janelle Harris (husband- Konrad, children- Rachel & Cameron). Graveside Service will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, Verona-Mudlick Rd., Verona, KY 41092. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Trooper Island, Inc., Kentucky State Police, P.O. Box 473, Albany, KY 42602 or online at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/trooper-island/. To view Dennis' life tribute video or to leave the family a message or condolence, please go to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved