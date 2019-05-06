|
DENNIS TANEY
Florence - Dennis Ray Taney, 71 years of age, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Covington, Kentucky on December 7, 1947 to the late Thomas Taney and Ann Porter Taney. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Millay and Kathleen Lord; and brother, Patrick Taney. Dennis proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked for over 34 years as an Accountant at Ohio National Financial Services. He had a great love for baseball and was co-founder of the Kentucky Colonels select baseball team. He also enjoyed coaching baseball at Holy Cross High School. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Fletcher (Dan); sons, Brian Taney (Christa), and Jared Taney; their mother and his close friend, Patricia Taney. He was the loving Papaw to Evan and Aubree. He leaves behind his brother, Mike Taney. He will also be missed by his grand puppies Chubbs, Molly, and Izzy. Dennis will be remembered as a loving and generous man to everyone he knew and loved. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015. Memorials can be left in his honor to the Taney Family Scholarship Fund in c/o Holy Cross High School. Online condolences to: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 6, 2019