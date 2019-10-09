|
Dennis W. Doane
Dennis W. Doane beloved husband of Teressa L. "Terri" Doane (nee Strong), devoted and loving father of Jamie A. (Jeff Deardorff) Doane, Nichole L. Doane, Stacy A. (Sean) Lanter and Alex Doane, dear brother of Penny Doane Petty, Rick Doane, Tim Doane, and Kim Doane Medlock, loving grandfather of Kiley, Madison, Brooklyn, Cali, Jersey, Andi, Landen, Bryson, Tyler, Kaiden, Maya, Colten, Bowen and Anden. Died Oct 6, 2019. Age 67 yrs. Resident of Pierce Twp. Service at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington, on Thursday Oct. 10 at 7 PM. Friends may visit on Thursday from 5-7 PM with Yeatman Masonic Lodge F & AM #162 service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019