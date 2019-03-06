Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Willoughby


1959 - 2019
Dennis Willoughby Obituary
Dennis Willoughby

Burlington - Dennis Arthur Willoughby was born 9/8/1959. He passed away in his home in Burlington, KY on 2/20/2019. He is the third child of Carl and Joyce Willoughby. He is the sibling of Denise Johnson, Carl Willoughby Jr., Joyce Weckbach, Amy Page, and Daniel Willoughby. He is survived by his daughter, Tracie Marie Willoughby and his grandson, Antonio Giovanni Willoughby. Dennis served in the United States Navy from 9/1979 through 9/1983. He was assigned as a radioman on the USS IWO JIMA LPH-2. He will be missed beyond words. Services will be held on Saturday March, 9, 2019 begin at 11:00 Am at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
