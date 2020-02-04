|
|
Derek Allen
Butler - Derek Allen Mains (27) of Butler, KY who came into this world on December 27, 1992 at 4:43 am in Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Derek was the beloved son of the late Scott Allen Mains and April Sparks Mains Webster. Derek was a member of the Union, local 265. Along with his father, Derek is preceded in death by his grandmother Cathy McIntosh. In addition to his mother and step father Howard Webster, Derek is survived by his "Nanny and Papaw" William and Deborah Sparks, great grandmother Patricia Nash, brother and best friend Dylan Scott Mains, special aunts Angel Sparks, Billie Ann Heilman, Amber Wallace, special great aunt Linda Stamper. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11-2pm at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral service will follow immediately at 2pm also at the funeral home. Derek's final resting place will be with his father Scott in the Peach Grove Cemetery- Pendleton County, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Peoples Funeral Home, all monies will be divided between organizations of the family's choice. Immediately following the graveside service, friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of life at the Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria, Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020