DeSerisy Nancy
1935 - 2020
Middletown - Nancy A. DeSerisy, 85, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born in Glendale, Ohio on January 5,1935 to parents Carl and Martha (Hyde) Flickinger. Nancy had earned her master's degree in education from Miami University and followed with a 33 year teaching career. She had taught with Mason City Schools and finished her career with Lebanon City Schools. Mrs. DeSerisy is survived by her son, Lloyd (Tammy) DeSerisy; daughters, Martha (Craig) Sherman & Rebecca (Scott) DeSerisy-Davis; brother, Bruce (Esther) Flickinger; sisters, Peggy (Paul) Bradley & Sandy (Bob) Wiener; and grandchildren, Wesley, Cari & Dian Sherman, Mariah & Tess DeSerisy, Tyler & Megan Duff & Carli Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald DeSerisy; parents; and brother, Carl Flickinger. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memories & Condolences
