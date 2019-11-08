|
Desiree DeHart Lagergren
College Hill - Desiree Lagergren (nee DeHart) Beloved wife of Theodore Lagergren. Dear mother of Jonas (Michelle) Lagergren and Drew (Brandon) Price. Loving grandmother of Dylan Lagergren; Theodora and Aurora Price. Devoted sister of the late John Profitt. Dear aunt of Krista DeDeaux. Passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Age 64 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, November 12 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St .Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave. (College Hill) on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019