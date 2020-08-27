Dessie E. HackerFlorence - Dessie Elizabeth Hacker, 90 years of age, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Dessie was born in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Polly and Alec Bishop. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John Hacker; sister, Hazel Hacker; and brothers, Carson and Daniel Bishop. She is survived by her loving children, Diana Burch (Arnold), Denver Hacker (Pam), Joetta Insko (Larry), John Hacker (Treva), and Karen Roulette. Dessie also leaves behind her dear sister, Alpha Steele (Jack). She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Funeral service and burial will be private. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing will be required for anyone entering the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at: