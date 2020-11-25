Dewey Sparks
Dewey Sparks, 90, of Silver Grove, KY, died 9:23 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born December 27, 1929, in Paintsville, KY, to the late Ira and Melissa Greene Sparks. On August 18, 1956, he married the former Ann Tweed who died August 5, 2005.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Berty Sparks, of N. Lebanon, OH and William and Debbie Sparks, of California, KY; sisters, Gladys Rice, of Chicago, IL, Hazel Rice, of Browns Fork, KY; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Ben Shelton, of Albany, KY and Gene and George D Grainger, of Peach Grove, KY; caregivers, Carolyn Jeffries and Donald Elkins (his nephew), both of Foster, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Ollie Shelton and Dorothy Jones and brothers, Leslie, Earl, Carl and James Levi Sparks.
Dewey served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator. Dewey's favorite past time was playing pool and fishing.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
You may sign his on register at www.warefh.com