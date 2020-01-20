Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Ludlow - Diana Delk, 72, of Ludlow, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Delk of Independence, devoted mother of Mike Highhouse (Tammy Cagle, fiancé) of Ludlow; sister of Mike Lipscomb of Dry Ridge and Clay Rawls of Ludlow; beloved grandmother of Adrianna Highhouse of Covington, Michelle Highhouse of Ludlow, Drew Highhouse of Ludlow, Jordan Squires of Ludlow and James Highhouse of Covington; great grandmother of Mark Holland of Covington and mother-in-law of Lisa Nieberding of Crescent Springs. She was preceded in death by her son, William Highhouse and her sister, Billie Sue Brown. She was a devoted care giver to many children over her lifetime. She was the best "mamaw", "nanna", "grandma" that any child could ask for. Her life was her grandchildren and many other kids she raised or helped raise. She wasn't happy unless she had a house full of them, dedicating her time to them always. If she was not babysitting children, she was playing a good game of cards with all those she loved. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
