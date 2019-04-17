Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Diana Golden
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Diana Golden


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Diana Golden Obituary
Diana Golden

Cincinnati - Diana Lynn (nee Richey), loving mother of Elmer and Daniel Oder, Kathleen (Dennis) Geiger, Kimberly (Ron) Carter and Amanda (Michael) Litschgi, cherished grandmother of Mariah, Ethan, Drake, Brooklyn, Johnathan, Arya, Londyn, beloved sister of Teresa, Linda, Mark, Michael and Brenda. Died April 15, 2019. Age 60. Funeral Service will be held Friday. April. 19th at 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd, (45247). Memorial Contributions requested to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
