Diana L. Chapman
Florence - Diana L. Chapman, 77, of Florence, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Kathleen) Chapman and Billy Chapman; grandsons, Taylor Chapman and Cole Chapman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 11AM - 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY. Burial will follow in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Greater Cincinnati 6120 S. Gilmore Rd. Suite 206 Cincinnati, OH 45014. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019