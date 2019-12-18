Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Diana L. Malloy Obituary
Diana L. Malloy, 67 of Erlanger, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Diana was born on November 16, 1952 to the Late Fred and Shirley Schraer. She loved to dance, especially clogging and listen to music. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Shirley; daughter, Tina Holt; and 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Barry (Jeni) Bacher, Tim (Becky) Holt, and Tammy Holt; siblings, Linda, Dale and Mike; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 8:30 until the time of service at 9:30 at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
