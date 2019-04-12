Services
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Diana Lee Vedder


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Diana Lee Vedder Obituary
Diana Lee Vedder

Liberty Twsp. - Diana Lee Vedder, age 63, of Liberty Township passed away on April 7th, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Gloria Young (nee Daughtery). On June 7, 1975 she married Robert (Bob) Vedder. She is survived by her husband Bob; children Shannon (Shay) Abrams and Rachel Vedder; also survived by numerous family and friends.

Service will be held, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield OH 45014. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

For more information please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
