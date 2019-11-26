Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Diana Sue Turner

Diana Sue Turner

Alexandria - Diana Sue Turner, 73, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 31, 1946 in Ft. Thomas, KY, she was the daughter of the late William Jr. and Ethel Miller. Diana enjoyed spending time with her dog Emma, Birdwatching, sewing and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 20 years: Arnold Turner and son: Asher Schnitzler. Diana is survived by her daughters: Shannon (Jamie Newton) Schnitzler and Shelby Turner; brother: William (Darlene) Miller; sister: Melissa (Lee) Deaton-Smith and 10 grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
