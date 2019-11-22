|
|
Diane Bowles
Northside - Born November 23, 1960 to R. Darrell & Alice (nee Heal) Ellis. Preceded in death by father: Darrell Ellis, sisters: Linda Mays & Betty Schwab. Survivors include loving mother: Alice Ellis; daughter: Christina Bowman; grandson: Gabe Bowman; aunt to nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the service at 1 pm at Brater Winter F.H. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019