Diane C. Storch
Green Township - (nee Blades), beloved wife for 40 yrs of the late Raymond C. Storch. Loving mother of Julie Carol (Kevin) Ludwig and Becky Lynn (Dan) Jones. Dear grandmother of Ashley (Sam) Eckroth, Kayla, Breauna and Alexander Raymond Jones, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Nikolas Ludwig. Visitation Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church (Bridgetown). Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020