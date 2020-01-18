Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Diane C. Storch

Diane C. Storch

Green Township - (nee Blades), beloved wife for 40 yrs of the late Raymond C. Storch. Loving mother of Julie Carol (Kevin) Ludwig and Becky Lynn (Dan) Jones. Dear grandmother of Ashley (Sam) Eckroth, Kayla, Breauna and Alexander Raymond Jones, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Nikolas Ludwig. Visitation Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church (Bridgetown). Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or .

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
