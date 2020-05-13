Diane E. Fluatt
Cincinnati - Flautt, Diane E., beloved wife of Thomas J. Flautt; dear and beloved mother of Sonja Scheffer and Eric Scheffer, passed on Mother's Day. She was born Diane Elizabeth Thompson on August 14,1944 in Madison, Wisconsin. Her parents were George G. and Marion E. Thompson. Her grandparents were Pearl and Louis Gunderson and Hilda and Jorgen Thompson. She attended school in La Cross, WI, graduating from Central High in 1962. From the University of Wisconsin, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Sociology and Social Work. She worked for the Community Action Commission on Head Start and other programs in Clarksdale, MS, and in Cincinnati, OH. Diane was part of the second class to admit women at Chase Law School at Northern Kentucky University. She passed the Ohio Bar in 1978 and was hired by Anderson Publishing as a legal editor. After retiring, she taught English language to immigrants at Travelers Aid. As a result of that experience, the family sponsored high school students from both Guinea and Thailand. She and Tom enjoyed trips to France, Canada, Guatemala, Belize, and Australia, as well as many throughout the US. Diane loved to garden, cook incredible meals, and knit beautiful objects. She is survived by Tom, her husband of 42 years, her children Sonja and Eric, her step-children David Flautt and Madeleine Dale, her brothers George and David Thompson, her grandchildren Alex, Athena, and Parker, also by her namesake, Diane Diallo, daughter of Cherif and Bailo Diallo. Diane was a loving and generous mother to all of her blended family. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer Institute or to your organization of choice. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.