Diane J. Haitz
Cincinnati - Diane Judy Haitz, age 78, died April 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on November 21, 1940, to Paul and Grace Taylor in Norwood, Ohio. She was the youngest of four siblings. Diane is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William H. Haitz, as well as brothers Paul Taylor and Harry Taylor. She is survived by her son Scott Haitz, his wife Lynda Haitz, and their two children Nina and Nicholas. Diane is also survived by her daughter Trish Haitz and her brother Patrick Taylor. Diane had a passion for fashion, enjoyed traveling, loved her community of Pleasant Ridge, and cherished her family. Diane worked as a fashion consultant in the Designer Salon of McAlpin's Department Store for more than two decades. The family will be having a private ceremony at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati in the fall, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to non-profit organization, Outward Bound. https://www.outwardbound.org/donate/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 15, 2019