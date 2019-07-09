Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Mill - 69 of Taylor Mill, Kentucky (formerly of Dayton, Ky) passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years Vernon Blum, who was the love of her life; and parents Paul and Gloria Wilburn. Diane is survived by her son and daughter in law Gary James and Monica Sterling; grandchildren Jordan Douglas, Kathleen Diane and Corey James whom she adored; brothers Fred Wilburn and Sam Wilburn; baby sister Dorise Barth; and many extended family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Dayton. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 9 to July 10, 2019
