Diane M. Havens
Cincinnati - Diane M. Havens nee Stevens beloved wife of the late Arlen "Fuz" Havens for 60 years. Devoted mother of Arlene (John) McCann, Carrie (Doug) Ledford, Debbie (Jeff Linville) Earls, and John (Brenda) Havens. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Tom), Joshua, Matthew (Bobbi Jo), Bethany (Tommy), Kristin (Josh), Brandon, Andrea, Benjamin (Brittany), Hannah (John), Zachary (Christy), and Emily. Also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 1 brother. Preceded in death by 2 siblings. Member of Church of the Assumption. Diane passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Assumption. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019