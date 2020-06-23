Diane M. Stevens
West Chester - Diane M. Stevens (Nee Shoemaker), Beloved wife of the late John S. Stevens. Loving mother of Julie (Glenn) Capri, Chuck (Laure) Stevens and Jon (Nancy) Stevens. Devoted grandmother of Shannon Fields, Landon (Kimmy) Capri, Alison, Kelsey, Jordan (Tim Clingan), Mitch, Spencer (Serena Partlow), Savannah and Nate Stevens. Dear sister of Joe (Joyce) Shoemaker. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 79 years of age. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.