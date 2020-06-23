Diane M. Stevens
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. Stevens

West Chester - Diane M. Stevens (Nee Shoemaker), Beloved wife of the late John S. Stevens. Loving mother of Julie (Glenn) Capri, Chuck (Laure) Stevens and Jon (Nancy) Stevens. Devoted grandmother of Shannon Fields, Landon (Kimmy) Capri, Alison, Kelsey, Jordan (Tim Clingan), Mitch, Spencer (Serena Partlow), Savannah and Nate Stevens. Dear sister of Joe (Joyce) Shoemaker. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 79 years of age. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved