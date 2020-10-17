1/1
Diane M. Von Lehmden
Covedale - Diane M Von Lehmden (nee Halpin), beloved wife of the late Carl "Squeak" Von Lehmden, loving mother of Lori (Ken) Rutherford, Deborah (Paul) Rentrop, Kelly Von Lehmden, Amy (Brian) Kohl and the late Timothy Von Lehmden, grandmother of Brian (Jessie) Rutherford, Erin Rentrop, Alex (Ashley) Rentrop, Karla (Brandon) Cordes, Kyle Roedel, Dylan Streibig, Kelsey Von Lehmden and Cody Kohl, great grandmother of Henry and Harrison Rutherford, Ava and Will Cordes and Lucas Roedel. Died, Sunday, October 11, 2020 age 81. Visitation in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Saturday, October 24, 9 AM until the funeral mass at 10 AM. Social distancing is expected. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hamilton County SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati (45249). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
