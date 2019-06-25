|
Diane Meyer Geiger
Independence - Diane Meyer Geiger, 64, of Independence, KY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. She was a retired Kroger employee, a member of Holy Cross Church and a longtime member of Sunlite Pool and Coney Island. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Dolores Meyer and her sister: Jean Ann Murray. She is survived by her son: Josh Geiger; daughters: Dawn Geiger and Samantha (Todd) Moore; sisters: Cathy (Steve) Arlinghaus and Margie (Mike) Colvin; brother: Donald E. (Patricia) Meyer; grandsons: Trevor and Raylan Moore; brother-in-law: Robert Murray and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 A.M. until a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home Latonia is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church and/or C/O . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 25 to June 26, 2019