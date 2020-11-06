Diane Montgomery
(nee Haverland) Beloved wife of 53 years to Robert Montgomery, loving mother of Robert (Rita) Montgomery and Pamela Montgomery, dear grandmother of Kyle Montgomery, sister of James (Louise) Haverland, Debby (Gary) Straus, Bruce (Peggy) Haverland and Wayne Haverland, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation will be Monday November 9th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderrson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 10th 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to the American Humane Society or the American Cancer Society
