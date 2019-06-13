|
Diane S. Dougherty
Newport - Diane S. Dougherty (nee. Moreland), 77, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, June 8th at her residence. She was beloved by family and many friends. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, William & Shirley (nee Day) Moreland and son, Richie Campbell. She is survived by her son, Keene Dougherty; sister, Sandra (Bill) Simpson; brother, Bill Moreland and 2 grandchildren, Alexis & Haley Dougherty. A Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m, with a Memorial Service to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorials are suggested to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019