Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane S. Dougherty


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Diane S. Dougherty Obituary
Diane S. Dougherty

Newport - Diane S. Dougherty (nee. Moreland), 77, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, June 8th at her residence. She was beloved by family and many friends. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, William & Shirley (nee Day) Moreland and son, Richie Campbell. She is survived by her son, Keene Dougherty; sister, Sandra (Bill) Simpson; brother, Bill Moreland and 2 grandchildren, Alexis & Haley Dougherty. A Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m, with a Memorial Service to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorials are suggested to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now