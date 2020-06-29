Dianna Rae Gregory
Dianna Rae Gregory, 57, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a caregiver and former worker at Rosedale Manor Nursing Home in Latonia, KY. Dianna loved collecting memorabilia, talking on the phone and to the residents of Rosedale Manor. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Larry Gregory; father: Raymond (the late Evelyn) Smith; mother: Agnes (the late Wendell) Haley; son: Anthony (Jamie Sebastian) Gregory; step-daughters: Angie Gregory and Carlotta Piastrelli; sisters: Vicky (the late Steve) Hamilton, Tamara (the late Byron) Donnelly and Debbie Sebastian; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dianna was preceded in death by her niece: Wendy Haley and beloved dog: Zeus. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, OH. Memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Dianna Rae Gregory, 57, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a caregiver and former worker at Rosedale Manor Nursing Home in Latonia, KY. Dianna loved collecting memorabilia, talking on the phone and to the residents of Rosedale Manor. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Larry Gregory; father: Raymond (the late Evelyn) Smith; mother: Agnes (the late Wendell) Haley; son: Anthony (Jamie Sebastian) Gregory; step-daughters: Angie Gregory and Carlotta Piastrelli; sisters: Vicky (the late Steve) Hamilton, Tamara (the late Byron) Donnelly and Debbie Sebastian; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dianna was preceded in death by her niece: Wendy Haley and beloved dog: Zeus. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, OH. Memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.