Dianne Bagby
Edgewood - Dianne Lynn Bagby, 80, of Edgewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence. She was a secretary for the Erlanger Board of Education before retiring to be a homemaker. Dianne was an avid reader who enjoyed water aerobics with her friends and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Bagby (2014). Survivors include her son, Todd (Brenda) Bagby of Mason, OH; daughter, Terri (John) Darpel of Edgewood, KY; brother, David (Sue) Duffey of Anderson, OH; grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, Kendall, Nathan and Nicole. Visitation is on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities Development Office, 3629 Church St, Covington KY 41015 or Redwood Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Rd, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020