Or Copy this URL to Share

Dianne Fait



Cincinnati - Dianne Fait, of 11339 Lippelman Rd, Cincinnati OH, born 9/19/37 in Mt. Lake MN, passed away in Omaha, NE on 11/14/20. She is survived by her brother Rodney Nickel, children Dean Fait, Rachel Slobotski, Susan Ludwig, Greg Fait, Jeanine Gonzales, and Jackie Fait, as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was a faithful servant of God.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store