Dimpsey Faye Schlereth
Union - Dimpsey Faye (Ginger) Schlereth, 77 of Union, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after suffering a stroke. Ginger was born on April 28, 1942 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, daughter of Mary Faye Sturdivant and stepfather Ivy Sturdivant. On September 12, 1963 she was united in marriage to Peter H. Schlereth at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Peter and two children: Kimberly (Schlereth) and Brian Shane of Union, Kentucky; Kevin and Susan Schlereth of Cleveland, Ohio along with six grandchildren, Samantha Shane, Amanda Shane, Justin Schlereth, Adam Schlereth, Jack Logar and Abby Logar as well as a step-brother and sister-in-law Dan and Josie Sturdivant of Wimberly Texas and step sister Sandra (Sturdivant) and Dick Etheredge of Hugo Oklahoma. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Ginger graduated from Snyder High School in Texas and obtained her associate degree at Ohio University-Lancaster Ohio. She was on the library staff for many years at The Wagnalls Memorial Library in Lithopolis, Ohio. Ginger was an avid reader and enjoyed supporting libraries everywhere she lived. Ginger was also a passionate gardener and former Master Gardner in both Hood County, Texas and Boone County Kentucky. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found volunteering and helping others. She spent countless hours supporting her family (children and grandchildren) through many different academic and sports activities through the years. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others and we will miss her greatly. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster, Ohio. Memorials, in her name, can be made to the Boone Co. Public Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020