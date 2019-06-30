|
|
Dina Lee Vinson Ash
Union - Dina Lee Vinson Ash. Dina Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Dina was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ash and her brother, William Michael (Patricia) Vinson. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Williams; sisters, Alice Vinson and Tamara Gabrielli; nephew, Jordan (Jessica) Vinson; great nephew, Darren Vinson and nieces, Jerri Uyokpeyi & Terri Snyder. Visitation Friday, July 5th from 11:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 12:05 pm at Mother of God Church 119 W. 6th St. Covington, KY 41011. Interment St. John Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019