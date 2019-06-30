Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 W. 6th St.
Covington, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 W. 6th St.
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dina Ash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dina Lee Vinson Ash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dina Lee Vinson Ash Obituary
Dina Lee Vinson Ash

Union - Dina Lee Vinson Ash. Dina Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Dina was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ash and her brother, William Michael (Patricia) Vinson. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Williams; sisters, Alice Vinson and Tamara Gabrielli; nephew, Jordan (Jessica) Vinson; great nephew, Darren Vinson and nieces, Jerri Uyokpeyi & Terri Snyder. Visitation Friday, July 5th from 11:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 12:05 pm at Mother of God Church 119 W. 6th St. Covington, KY 41011. Interment St. John Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now