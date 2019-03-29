|
|
Dirk M. Bedarff
Bayfield, CO - Dirk M. Bedarff, 58, of Bayfield, CO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Denver, CO with husband Robert Dennis and daughter Caroline Bedarff at his side.
Dirk was born in Düsseldorf, Germany, to Karl Ernst and Dagmar (née Lamers) Bedarff on March 10, 1960. He and his family traveled frequently in the early years, with stints in Beirut, Baghdad, and Hong Kong before settling in Baldwin, NY in 1968. After graduating from high school in New York, he attended the University of Denver and graduated with a B.S.B.A in 1981. He attended law school at the University of Kentucky and received a J.D. in 1984. After passing the bar examination, he moved to Germany, where he worked as an associate and underwriter with Deutsche Bank until 1988. He returned to the United States and began a 30-year career with Peck Shaffer & Williams (now Dinsmore & Shohl) in Covington, KY as a public finance attorney in 1989 and as managing partner from 2004-2014. Dirk gave his love for travel, higher learning, work ethic, and the outdoors to his beloved daughter Caroline (b. 1989), with whom he was very close and shared many common interests. He met Robert Dennis in July 2011, and together they built a life of happiness and travel.
Dirk lived a life of adventure, and one of his greatest joys was frequent travel. In the last decade alone, he traveled to South Africa, Morocco, Argentina, several countries in Europe, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and Costa Rica. He was an avid skier and could often be found on the slopes of Purgatory, Telluride, and Wolf Creek in southwest Colorado. His other interests included bicycling, hiking, foreign languages, and dancing.
Dirk is preceded in death by his mother, Dagmar Bedarff. Dirk is survived by his husband Robert Dennis, father Karl Ernst Bedarff, sister Sandra Bedarff-Reeser, and daughter Caroline Bedarff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the . No services will be held, as the family will hold a private ceremony at a future date. The family also intends to establish a scholarship fund at the University of Denver to support studies abroad for undergraduate students.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019