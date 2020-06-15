Dixie Lee Cherrington
Mt. Adams - Dixie Lee Cherrington, age 83 of Mt. Adams, died June 12, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Mt. Washington, on Thursday, June 18th from 6 to 8 pm. A private family Mass will be held at Holy Cross Immaculata Church. To view Dixie's life story or to share a memory, please visit www.tpwhite.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.