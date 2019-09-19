Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring)
4011 Alexandria Pike,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Steinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Steinman


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dixie Lee Steinman Obituary
Dixie Lee Steinman

Cold Spring - Dixie Lee Steinman, 79, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. Dixie enjoyed traveling with her husband especially to the Caribbean and Florida. She loved scuba diving, playing tennis and working out at Town and Country. Dixie worked in retail and enjoyed shopping at consignment stores. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring) and most importantly Dixie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Steinman and her parents, Archie and Cecilia (nee Bill) Newman. Dixie is survived by her devoted children, Mark Steinman, Cheri (Bill) Hagedorn, David Steinman and Daniel Steinman, her loving grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Hagedorn, Andrew Hagedorn, Steven Hagedorn, Devin Steinman, Daniel Steinman, Jr., her great-grandchildren, Harper Hagedorn, Curtis Hagedorn and Daven Steinman, her brothers, Archie Newman, Jerry Newman, Jimmy Newman and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (Sept. 20) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Saturday (Sept. 21) at 10:00 am with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now