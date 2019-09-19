|
Dixie Lee Steinman
Cold Spring - Dixie Lee Steinman, 79, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. Dixie enjoyed traveling with her husband especially to the Caribbean and Florida. She loved scuba diving, playing tennis and working out at Town and Country. Dixie worked in retail and enjoyed shopping at consignment stores. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring) and most importantly Dixie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Steinman and her parents, Archie and Cecilia (nee Bill) Newman. Dixie is survived by her devoted children, Mark Steinman, Cheri (Bill) Hagedorn, David Steinman and Daniel Steinman, her loving grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Hagedorn, Andrew Hagedorn, Steven Hagedorn, Devin Steinman, Daniel Steinman, Jr., her great-grandchildren, Harper Hagedorn, Curtis Hagedorn and Daven Steinman, her brothers, Archie Newman, Jerry Newman, Jimmy Newman and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (Sept. 20) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Saturday (Sept. 21) at 10:00 am with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019