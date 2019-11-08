|
|
Dock Burkhart
Anderson Twp. - Dock Burkhart, 89, of Anderson Twp., passed away on November 7, 2019. Dock was born on October 30, 1930, in Corbin KY, to the late French and Sarah Burkhart.Loving husband of Nadine Burkhart. Beloved father of Jeff Burkart. Grandfather of Jessica Buringrud (Joe), Joshua Burkhart (Melia), and Jared Burkhart. Great-grandfather of Emily, William, Violet, and Benjamin Buringrud, Valen, and Cohen Burkhart. Brother of Andrew Burkhart.Preceded in death by his granddaughter Jolynn Burkhart. Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Glen Este 1034 Old State Route 74, Batavia, OH 45103, at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Pierce Twp. Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 4370 Glendale Milford Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019