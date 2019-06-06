|
Dollie A. Faux
- - Passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, peacefully, with family by her side. She was an avid horse enthusiast and friend to all. In her younger years she enjoyed riding horses and using her artist talents to paint breathtaking water color artworks, often highlighting the beauty of animals and nature. Her loud laugh and long braid in her hair will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Walter Faux; sister Darlene Hall; brothers Ernest Joe Adkins, Donald Adkins and Daniel Adkins; many extended family and friends. Dollie is preceded in death by her brother Dale E. Adkins. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please make memorial contributions to Milestones Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center, 12372 Riggs Road, Independence, KY 41051. You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
