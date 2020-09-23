Dolly Barnes
Erlanger - Dolly Barnes, 86, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Dolly was born on April 17, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ailene (Beagle) Gill. Dolly worked as a kindergarten teacher at Cherry Hill and Jack and Jill Schools and was a member of the Erlanger Church of Christ. She was a home maker and loved to spend time with her grand- children. She was preceded in death by her husband Omer "Gene" Barnes, her son Mark Barnes, and her sister Linda Malone. Dolly is survived by her children Michael Barnes (Peggy) of Crittenden, KY and Michele Leach (Jim) of Crittenden, KY, daughter in law Sandy Barnes of Erlanger, KY, grandchildren: Josh Barnes (Lauren), Cory Barnes (Erin), Tyler Barnes (Jerrica), and Jake Barnes (Lauren), great grandchildren Kadin, Jadyn, Caroline, Paxton, Blake, Addison, Deon, Angel, Lincoln, and Lyla, and brother in law Johnny Malone of Berry, KY. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the charity of your choice
