Dollye Jones
Miami Heights - Dollye J. Jones (nee Moloney), 89, Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jones, devoted mother of Daniel Jones (Catherine) & Jennifer Kistner (Jerry), loving grandmother of Kristin Klemmer (Jeff), Kara Louis (Andy) & Ryan Kistner (Megan) & dear sister of Lois Riedinger (the late Fritz). Also survived by 6 gr. grandch., nieces & nephews. No visitation. Friends are invited to join the family for Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Dec. 4, 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH 45052. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com