Dolores Adkinson Amann, 84, passed away gently in sunny Florida on May 26, 2020.



Dolores was born February 21, 1936, to Eugene and Susan Adkinson, in Paint Lick, Kentucky. She made her way to the big city of Cincinnati, where she was a receptionist with a broad, shy smile at Ohio National Life Insurance. There she met, and then married in 1960, her Jim, after a time of putt-putt, hayrides, and saddle shoes.



They took their family on the road--to Boston, Memphis, Chicago, back to Cincinnati, and eventually Florida. Dolores made cherished friends along the way, charming them with her sweetly sly humor, willingness to help, abundant patience, loyalty, and flair for fashion and design.



Dolores was a good sport, ready to laugh, had superhuman hearing, took pleasure and pride in making her home clean and shiny, slipped notes into lunchboxes, was cautious when merging. She loved Elvis, her family, reading, long walks, Bjorn Borg, people watching, sweets, weeding, the Bearcats, chubby baby feet, holding hands, and small treasures she picked up here and there. She never went to the kitchen without asking if she could get you something. And she sure did have eyes for her Jim.



She is survived and adored by her husband Jim; daughters Alison and Amanda; daughter-in-law Lisa; grandchildren Julie, Lauren, Jimmy, Alexis, and their partners; five great-grandchildren; and many other dear relatives and friends. She is predeceased by, among other loved ones, her favorite red-headed son Jim.



There will be no services at this difficult time, but we plan to gather one day soon, swap stories, and laugh until we cry. Memorial donations may be made to the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, in hope of a cure for this terrible disease.









