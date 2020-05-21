Dolores Ann Palmer
Dolores Ann Palmer (nee Lawler), age 82 of Anderson Twp., died May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Palmer who preceded her in death on December 7, 2016. She was the devoted mother of Charles (Kathy) Palmer and Vincent (Dianne) Palmer, loving grandmother of Ashley (Matthew) Niese, Vince (Stephanie) Palmer, Kyle Palmer, and Cassandra Palmer (Jordon), and caring great-grandmother of Leilah, Everly, and Meadow Palmer.
The family would like to thank Bev, Tony, Dayle, Bud, and Judy for all the love and care that they provided Dolores in her final years, enabling her to remain home. Dolores and Charles' Catholic faith and education they received in Philadelphia was the foundation on which they built and lived their lives
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Church on Tuesday, May 26th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9 to 10 am. Memorials may be directed to the Franciscan Brothers of the Poor, P.O. Box 30359, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.