Dolores Ann Palmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Ann Palmer

Dolores Ann Palmer (nee Lawler), age 82 of Anderson Twp., died May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Palmer who preceded her in death on December 7, 2016. She was the devoted mother of Charles (Kathy) Palmer and Vincent (Dianne) Palmer, loving grandmother of Ashley (Matthew) Niese, Vince (Stephanie) Palmer, Kyle Palmer, and Cassandra Palmer (Jordon), and caring great-grandmother of Leilah, Everly, and Meadow Palmer.

The family would like to thank Bev, Tony, Dayle, Bud, and Judy for all the love and care that they provided Dolores in her final years, enabling her to remain home. Dolores and Charles' Catholic faith and education they received in Philadelphia was the foundation on which they built and lived their lives

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Church on Tuesday, May 26th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9 to 10 am. Memorials may be directed to the Franciscan Brothers of the Poor, P.O. Box 30359, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved