|
|
Dolores C. Daniel
Cincinnati - Dolores Catherine Daniel (aka Do, Danny, Boots), 92, passed away peacefully at on February 3, 2020. She was born to Leo and Vera (Bredestege) Daniel on January 7, 1928 in Cincinnati.
She is survived by her niece Susan Daniel-Woodard of Wilson, NC, her nephew, Don Gillian-Daniel of Madison, WI, her great nieces Kaitlyn and Hannah, her great nephews Noah and Ben, her sister-in-law Patricia A. Daniel, and her dog, Max. In addition, she is survived by her extended family of close friends and colleagues. All who were blessed to know Do experienced her ability to fully enjoy her life, family, and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 7th from 5pm-7pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 8th at 10:30am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247) with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, immediately followed by a gathering near the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to any following organizations: Mount Saint Joseph University Nursing Program, Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, St. Ignatius Loyola Church, or . For extended obituary please visit www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020