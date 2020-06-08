Dolores C. Meyer
Dolores C. Meyer

Cincinnati - Dolores C. Meyer (née Daley) beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Meyer. Cherished mother of Anita (John) Funderburke and the late Richard E. Meyer, loving grandmother of 3. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor of Dolores to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
