Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family

Dolores Crum



Cincinnati - 89, wife of the late Artie Crum Sr., loving mother of Geneva Crum Kinney and Artie Crum Jr.; sister of Mary Grant Twyman; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Departed July 21, 2020. Visitation from 12 noon to 1 p.m,. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Renfro Funeral Services, Grave-side Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery. Renfro Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store