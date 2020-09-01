Florence - Dolores Darling Henson, 96 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home in Florence. Dolores is remembered as a volunteer for Be Concerned for 27 years. She was a founding member of the St. Paul's Widows Club and enjoyed traveling to Florida as well as Italy, England and South America. She is survived by her daughter Clara (John) Wooten, sons Frank and Chuck Henson, brother Frank (Carol) Darling, grand daughter Kathryn (Andrew) Bryant and her nieces and nephews. Dolores is predeceased by her beloved husband John William Henson, sisters Evelyn Kaiser, Kathleen Darling and Rita Seiler and her step son John Robert Henson. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Florence. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church in Florence. Memorial contributions may be directed to Be Concerned http://www.beconcerned.org
