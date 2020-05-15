Dolores Dixon



Cincinnati - Dolores Dixon (neé Daly), passed away peacefully on May 13 after a long illness. She was the joyful wife of Thomas Dixon (deceased) and fearless mother of Diane Herbort (Jeffrey Barnes) of Arlington, Virginia and Susan Greenhut (Richard Greenhut) of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by her brother, William Daly (Betsy) of Batavia, OH, and five nieces and nephews. A private graveside ceremony will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. At a later date, we will celebrate her life, triumphs, and fashion sense at Hyde Park Community Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the ERS Emergency Response Fund in her memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store