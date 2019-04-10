|
Dolores Fay Otto
Springfield Twp. - Dolores Fay (nee Hutchinson) Otto of Springfield Twp., age 86, passed away at Maple Knoll Village on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Otto. Dear mother of Robert S. (Kathleen) Otto and David J. (Jim Kefalos) Otto. Loving grandmother of Douglas (Lisa), Benjamin (Abigail), Jonathan (Kristen) Otto and great grandmother of Zachary, Elijah, Isaiah, Evelyn, Benjamin, Ava, Vincent, Evan, Eliza, Ella, Eleanor, Dominic, Emilia and Emagene. Sister of Jean (the late Vince) Martini, Helen (the late Dick) Cullen, Merrill (Molly) Hutchinson, Bill (the late Dottie) Hutchinson and the late Pat (Millie) Hutchinson, Jack Hutchinson and Ted Hutchinson; Sister-in-law of Mary Hutchinson, Marilyn Hutchinson and the late Ruth Hutchinson; Aunt of Kathie (Bill) Boeing; Dolores was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM. Donations may be sent to or SPCA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019