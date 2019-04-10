Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.
Greenhills, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Fay Otto

Obituary Condolences

Dolores Fay Otto Obituary
Dolores Fay Otto

Springfield Twp. - Dolores Fay (nee Hutchinson) Otto of Springfield Twp., age 86, passed away at Maple Knoll Village on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Otto. Dear mother of Robert S. (Kathleen) Otto and David J. (Jim Kefalos) Otto. Loving grandmother of Douglas (Lisa), Benjamin (Abigail), Jonathan (Kristen) Otto and great grandmother of Zachary, Elijah, Isaiah, Evelyn, Benjamin, Ava, Vincent, Evan, Eliza, Ella, Eleanor, Dominic, Emilia and Emagene. Sister of Jean (the late Vince) Martini, Helen (the late Dick) Cullen, Merrill (Molly) Hutchinson, Bill (the late Dottie) Hutchinson and the late Pat (Millie) Hutchinson, Jack Hutchinson and Ted Hutchinson; Sister-in-law of Mary Hutchinson, Marilyn Hutchinson and the late Ruth Hutchinson; Aunt of Kathie (Bill) Boeing; Dolores was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM. Donations may be sent to or SPCA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now